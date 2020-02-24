Shimla: Attention Shimliets, we have a new space for parking vehicles, and that too is on the very prime location, where even a commoner isn’t permitted to drive vehicles, not even in emergencies. Thanks to VVIP culture or you can say to save fragile ecology of the Shimla city, most of the roads in Shimla city are restricted, and if one violates – be prepared to pay a penalty of Rs. 3000, but for some VVIP’s, especially those who want to meet a head of the state government, it’s not a case as they can park their vehicle right Infront of the gate.









