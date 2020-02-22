100 participants from 28 Countries to compete in the event

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh will host the paragliding Pre-World Cup from 31st March to 5th April 2020 at Bir-Billing in Kangra district.

R.D. Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Tourism and Civil Aviation, hold a meet today regarding the organisation of Paragliding Pre-Word Cup at Bir- Billing in district Kangra. Dhiman informed that the Paragliding World Cup Association (PWCA) has given their permission to organise the paragliding pre-world cup.

100 participants from 28 different countries will compete in the event.

The paragliding Pre-World Cup is being organised by the Department of Tourism and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali. For the safety and rescue of participants, the arrangement for helicopter has also been made.

The Bir-Billing is famous for paragliding and earlier world level event was organised in the year 2015. Bir Billing had in October 2013 organised a Pre-World Cup Paragliding Championship. In the 2013 event, 100 pilots, including 75 international pilots and an Indian woman, had showcased their talent. Jamil Messanger of Great Britain had bagged the first position. Klaudia Bulga Kow of Poland won women category, while Ajay Kumar Sharma had won in Indian category.

Bir-Billing is considered as one of the best paragliding site in the world, and Pre-World Cup Paragliding Championship will attract a good number of visitors to witness the scenic beauty of the region.