In a stunning display of paragliding skills, Team Dev Pashakot Adventure emerged as the winners of the Paragliding Pre-World Cup at Bir. The week-long competition saw over 100 pilots from five countries competing for various awards, showcasing their paragliding skills and pushing the limits of the sport.

Team Dev Pashakot Adventure emerged as the victors in the team category, followed by Team Caro Nepal in second place and Team Nepal in third.

The Indian National Open category was won by Sohan Thakur, with Kumar and Chitra Singh taking second and third place, respectively. In the women’s category, Aditi Thakur claimed the top spot, with Rita Shreshtha and Alisha Katoch securing second and third place, respectively. In the overall competition, Chitra Singh took first place, with Bishal Thapa and Aman Thapa in second and third place.

The Paragliding Pre-World Cup at Bir drew paragliding enthusiasts from around the world, with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presiding over the closing ceremony. Singh Sukhu praised Bir-Billing as the world’s best site for paragliding, and announced plans to promote Bir as a major tourist destination. He also revealed a proposal to acquire land around the landing site to facilitate the better organization of paragliding competitions.

The competition was a resounding success, highlighting Bir’s natural beauty and ideal conditions for paragliding. The event showcased the best in paragliding skills and provided an exhilarating experience for participants and spectators alike. With the Paragliding Pre-World Cup at Bir setting a high bar, the future of paragliding competitions in the region looks promising.