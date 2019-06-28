Mahindra Resorts to construct four resorts in Himachal, sings Rs. 300 crore MoU with state Govt

D.P. World keen to invest in logistics sector and dry port at Baddi

Mumbai: The Himachal Pradesh Government signed a MoU worth Rs. 300 crore with Mahindra Resorts for investment in Mahindra Resorts at Kandaghat (Solan district), Janjheli and Koldam (Mandi district) and Dharamshala in the state.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Chairman, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts Arun Nanda were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also had Business 2 Government (B2G) meetings with heads and representative of industrial houses at Mumbai. He met Chairman RPG enterprises Harsh Goenka and discussed about investment in IT park at Waknaghat in Solan district. Goenka said that the company was also looking at plantation as it was the largest company in tea and rubber plantation. The company was looking at possible options in the state. The government suggested that contract farming was suitable for plantation in Himachal Pradesh.

Jai Ram Thakur had a meeting with representatives of D.P. World that showed interest in investment in logistics sector and dry port at Baddi. The state government suggested D.P. World to submit proposal for the same so that possibility of logistic park could be explored in Baddi area.

The Chief Minister also had one to one meeting with Chief Counsel India and AMEA, Mondeleze India, Sree Patel, COO United Phosphorous Limited Sagar Kaushik. The firm is into horticulture and procures apples and oranges for distribution to retail stores. They shared a small presentation with Chief Minister about the firm, its products and expansion plans in India. The company is looking at post-harvest technology to increase shelf life of fruits currently being procured from Himachal Pradesh. The company also submitted proposal for expansion of existing facility in Himachal by five times in procurement of apples.

Jai Ram Thakur had another meeting with Chairman, Foods and Inns Limited Bhupendra Dalal. The company is into exports of mango pulp and is looking at investment in food processing sector.