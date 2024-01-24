In an unprecedented development, samples of 40 medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh have fallen short of the prescribed standards, raising concerns about the safety and efficacy of these essential drugs. The Drug Department has promptly initiated actions against the errant pharmaceutical companies, emphasizing the recall of compromised stock from the market.

This marks the first time such a substantial number of medicine samples have simultaneously failed quality standards in the region. Shockingly, the nationwide scenario is grim, with samples of 78 medicines failing, including 40 from Himachal alone. The Central Drug Control Organization’s drug alert for December has identified these lapses.

Among the pharmaceutical companies facing scrutiny, eight samples from Baddi’s Alliance Biotech Company and five from Kana Biogenetic Company have failed simultaneously. Medications for a range of conditions, including asthma, high blood pressure, epilepsy, infection, vitamins, pain relief, piles, fever, cough, constipation, depression, diabetes, fungal infections, stomach worms, tuberculosis, and insulin, are among those that have failed the quality standards.

A comprehensive list of the failed samples includes asthma medicine Motulucast, high blood pressure medicine Telmisartan, epilepsy medicine Pregalin, appetite-enhancing medicine Cyproheptadine, nasal infection medicine Omoxylin, Vitamin C, Heparin Sodium Injection for pain and swelling, Bromelaintrypsin for pain and swelling, cough medicine, Lignocaine for piles, and many others.

Deputy Drug Controller Manish Kapoor has confirmed the immediate ban on the production of Kana Biogenetic Company, and further examinations will be conducted on medicines from Alliance Pharma Company. The Drug Department is poised to take stringent actions against the implicated industries under the Drug and Cosmetic Act, emphasizing the removal of compromised medicines from the market.

This revelation underscores the critical need for robust quality control measures in the pharmaceutical industry to safeguard public health.