Shimla – In a shocking revelation, a case of issuing counterfeit appointment letters for the positions of clerk and peon has emerged in the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, Shimla. The incident came to light when two unsuspecting youths from Kangra district arrived at the Secretariat, aiming to commence their purported jobs. However, their dreams were shattered when the Deputy Secretary of the Secretariat, scrutinized the appointment letters and discovered them to be fake.

Alarmed by the deceit, the Deputy Secretary reported the incident to the police. Subsequently, based on the information extracted during the interrogation of the youths, the Chhota Shimla police station apprehended a resident of Kotkhai in Shimla who was identified as the culprit behind the forged appointment letters.

Initial investigations revealed that the fake appointment letters bore fabricated signatures of an officer from the Special Administration Department (SAD) of the Secretariat. Paras, a resident of Palampur, had recently visited the Secretariat with similar intentions and presented the counterfeit documents to the officials, leaving them astonished. The Secretariat administration clarified that they had not conducted any recruitment for the positions of clerk and peon.

Paras, during police interrogation, disclosed that he had received the fraudulent appointment letters by post at his home address, even though he had not applied for the job. Further examination of the Secretariat’s records revealed that both Paras and the arrested suspect had visited the Secretariat a few days prior, with their mobile numbers recorded in the visitor book.

As the police delved deeper into the matter, Paras confirmed that the accused was the mastermind behind the distribution of fake appointment letters. The arrested individual is now facing charges related to forgery, impersonation, and fraud.

The authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of any job offer they receive, especially if it seems suspicious. The incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of individuals seeking employment and the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such scams in the future. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the extent of the scam and if there are any more individuals involved in this fraudulent activity.