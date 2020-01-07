Himachal proposes Rs.7900-cr state plan size for 2020-21

Shimla: The State plan size has been proposed for Rs. 7900 crores for the financial year 2020-21, which is Rs. 800 crore more than 2019-20, with about 11 per cent increase.

During the MLA priority meeting for the financial year 2020-21, today, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur revealed that State Government had succeeded in getting seven major external aided projects worth Rs. 6900 crores approved from Central Government under tourism development, horticulture development, augmentation of drinking water, environment preservation, forest management and State Road Projects, Phase-II during last two years.

Thakur added in addition to this, four more major external aided projects worth Rs. 7,029 crores under forest, ropeways, disaster management and power sectors were under consideration of the Central Government for approval.

Chief Minister said that 122 projects worth Rs. 445.49 crore have been cleared by the NABARD which are recommended under MLAs priorities during the year 2019-20.