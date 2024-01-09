Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to lead a two-day meeting with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on January 29 and 30. The meeting will be held in the hall of Armsdale phase-3 of the Secretariat, where MLAs will list their priorities for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The meeting will be divided into two daily sessions, with the morning session running from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, followed by an evening session from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

On January 29, the Chief Minister will dedicate the morning session to listening to the suggestions and priorities presented by MLAs from districts Una, Hamirpur, and Solan. The evening session of the same day will shift focus to MLAs from Sirmaur, Chamba, Bilaspur, and Lahaul & Spiti.

The momentum will carry on into the morning session of January 30, with MLAs from Kangra, Kinnaur, and Kullu taking the stage to articulate their visions and aspirations for their respective districts. The concluding evening session will see MLAs from Shimla and Mandi presenting their suggestions and priorities to the Chief Minister.