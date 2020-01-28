Picture is created from the video.

Mandi: Following becoming viral on Social media, a case of domestic violence has come to light at Thalot of in Mandi district. In a video, reportedly filmed and circulated by a woman’s family, a woman was seen badly beaten up by her husband and mother-in-law.

ये हमारी बेटी है खुशबू पत्नी चिरंजी लाल गांव भाऊगी डाकघर पनारसा तहसील औट ज़िला मण्डी हिमाचल प्रदेश जिसकी शादी 26 जनबरी 2019 को हुई थी जब से इसकी शादी है तब से इसके ससुराल वाले इसके साथ शारीरिक व मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करते हैं बीती रात 26 जनबरी 2020 को इसकी पति व सास ने इसके हाथ ,पैर बांध कर औऱ मुँह पर टेप लगा कर पूरी रात लोहे की रॉड से बुरी तरह से पिटाई की । औऱ कहा कि तू हमें तलाक़ देने की पहल कर । Anita Soni இடுகையிட்ட தேதி: திங்கள், 27 ஜனவரி, 2020

The Mandi police has registered a case under 498 (a) and 323 of IPC against Husband Chiranjee Lal and Mother-in-Law. And later police confirmed arresting of both accused.

As per the report, the victim was married on 26 January 2019 and ever since her in-laws started torturing her. It’s being claimed that the victim was badly beaten up by her husband and mother-in-law on 26 January, on the day of her first wedding anniversary. On next day, victim visited her parent’s house and narrated the incident to her mother. Victim’s family members filmed her bruises and posted the video on social media. They also filed a police complaint.