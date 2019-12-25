Shimla Administration advises residents and tourists to avoid Cart Road during Rally

Elaborate transportation arrangements made for convenience of public: DC Shimla

Shimla administration is expecting heavy traffic in Shimla during the Celebratory function of the completion of two years of the State Government on 27th December. Union Home Minister is coming to the city to address the rally. Deputy Commissioner Shimla Amit Kashyap has advised the residents and tourists to use alternative roads and avoid the use of Cart Road during the rally.

Kahsyap said that, however, State Government had made adequate arrangements of public transport and requested the people to make maximum use of it. He also advised the owners of the vehicles not to park vehicles on the road and urged the public to use available parking spaces other than MC Tuttikandi parking.

DC Shimla said that elaborate transport arrangement has also been made for the people coming from the other parts of the State. He said that for passengers coming from Bilaspur side the drop-off point would be AG Office, between Winter Field and Victory Tunnel, below Winter Field, near Lift parking and Bemloe area before 9 AM and Tavi Mod, Tuttikandi parking area and old barrier after 9 AM. He said that shuttle services would be provided from Tavi mod and Tuttikandi parking area. Buses will be parked on Shimla bypass road and light motor vehicles would be parked on Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Government High School Chaura Maidan parking and Avalodge road and return pick up point would be at Tuttikandi parking, he added.

Deputy Commissioner said that for vehicles coming from upper Shimla side the drop-off point would be Chalonthi junction on Sanjauli bypass for buses arriving before 9 AM and Dhalli bus stand after 9 AM. He said that shuttle bus service would be provided from Dhalli tunnel to Auckland tunnel after 9 AM. He said that buses would be parked at Apple Mandi at Bhattakuffar, Spillover on APMC Dhalli to Bhattakuffar National Highway.

Kashyap said that light motor vehicles would be parked at APMC mandi. He said that to meet out further requirement, light motor vehicles parking would be provided at Dhalli-Sanjauli bypass road. Return pick point would be at Dhalli bus stand, he added.

He said that the passengers coming from Solan and Sirmaur side the drop-off point would be AG Office, between Winter Field and Victory Tunnel, below Winter Field, near Lift parking and Bemloe area before 9 AM and Tuttikandi parking area and old barrier after 9 AM. He said that shuttle services would be provided from Tuttikandi parking area to Victory Tunnel, AG Office and Old ISBT. He said that buses will be parked on Shimla bypass road and light motor vehicles would be parked on Tuttikand parking station. Return pick up point would be at Tuttikandi parking, he added.

Amit Kashyap urged all residents of Shimla and tourists coming to the city to co-operate with the administration and police for smooth flow of traffic so that minimum inconvenience is caused to the general public.