Relentless rains in Himachal Pradesh have pushed Pong Dam to its highest water level since its construction, creating a critical situation in the region. For the first time in history, the dam has received over 9.68 billion cusecs of water, surpassing last year’s record of 9.19 billion cusecs.

On Friday morning, the water level touched 1391.91 feet, exceeding the danger mark of 1390 feet. According to officials, such an inflow has never been witnessed before. The unprecedented rise is attributed to continuous heavy rainfall in the state and catchment areas over the past several days.

To manage the situation, excess water is being released from the dam, which has resulted in large-scale soil erosion downstream. Agriculture and horticulture spread over 250 hectares have been devastated. The Indora and Fatehpur areas have reported significant property losses, amounting to crores of rupees, due to flooding and land erosion.

Administration has issued an alert for low-lying regions and warned that water discharge will continue if heavy rainfall persists. Residents have been advised to stay cautious as the situation remains tense.