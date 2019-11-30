Maintain professionalism: CM advises HPTDC

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh head of the government has advised the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) to maintain professionalism in its functioning so that they could survive in the present era of cut-throat competition.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in the 154th Board of Directors Meeting of HPTDC, asked to ensure regular training and skill up-gradation of all of its staff so that they could provide quality services to the guest.

He is said that the image of Himachal Pradesh as a tourist destination was largely in the hands of the staff of the corporation, therefore they should be courteous in their behaviour.

Jai Ram Thakur said that all the properties of HPTDC must be maintained and kept properly and tastefully to attract the tourists. He said that work on the upcoming hotel of the corporation at Kasauli must be expedited so that it could be completed within stipulated time period.

Managing Director HPTDC Kumud Singh conducted the proceedings of the meeting.