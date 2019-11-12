‘Polythene Free Sirmour Scheme’ to make district polythene free

Nahan: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has launched the ‘Polythene Free Sirmour Scheme’, an initiative of the district administration to make Sirmour district polythene free.

Himachal has already banned the use of polythene bags in 2009, but it has been observed that big Polythene bags are still in use to carry vegetables. In smaller markets like Sarahan, Nahan, Dadahu one can see plastic bags in shops and vegetable vendors. Instead of using traditional jute bags, farmers are carrying vegetables to market in big polythene bags in part of the Sirmour district. Hope, administration will aware people about its adverse impact and will help to make Sirmour district polythene free.

Himachal banned use of plastic bags in 2009

Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to ban the use of plastic bags in 2009. And, since then, the successive state governments have been making continuous efforts to reduce the usages of the plastic bags and related articles in the towns and rural areas of the state. Following the plastic ban in 2009, cities like Shimla and Manali, usages of the plastic had reduced and helped the administration to control the plastic waste.

Recently, on World Environment Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced to impose a blanket ban on the use of plastic and thermocol cutlery in the State and launched a “Plastic Hatao Himachal Bachao” campaign.

A few days later, as a part of the campaign, the government ordered its offices to shun using plastic water bottles, which so far has received positive results.

Power from Plastic Waste

To minimize pollution from polythene, the Himachal Pradesh government has initiated projects to produce energy from plastic waste. One such plant has been established at Shimla and two more plants were being established at Kullu and Baddi.

Picture: spiritofchennai