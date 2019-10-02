‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign launches

Shimla: Himachal remembers father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary. Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid floral tributes to both leaders at historic Ridge, Shimla.

Paying his respect on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya emphasised to adopt Gandhiji’s humanistic message and ideology in life. The Governor said that

“we were celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation as ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign and also, this day was being celebrated to perform Shramdaan to eradicate plastic waste.”

Dattatraya said that plastic has become a curse for science in the present and poses a grave threat to mankind. He expressed happiness that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to tackle the threat of Plastic and other Non-biodegradable Waste and implemented Himachal Pradesh Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995 & Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Rule, 1996. He said that under this Act, the State Government has taken an important step towards the disposal of non-Biodegradable waste in a scientific manner.

Speaking on the occasion of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’, Chief Minister said that Clean India would be the best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Swachh Bharat Mission on 2nd October 2014 throughout the country as a national movement with an objective to achieve the vision of a ‘Clean India’ by 2nd October 2019. He exhorted people to realize the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a clean and hygienic India.

Jai Ram Thakur said that people from different sections of the society should come forward and join this mass movement of cleanliness by involving NGOs and local communities to make India clean. He urged students to play a pro-active role in making Himachal Pradesh a plastic-free State. He said that for this, support and cooperation of every section of the society was vital. The Chief Minister said

“plastic was not only an environment hazard, but it was also health threat for humans as well as animals.”

Later, the Chief Minister and Governor paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri at CTO Chowk on his birth anniversary.