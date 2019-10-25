Himachal Govt relaxing norms for setting up tourism units

RERA for regulating real estate sector, IPH Dept now Jal Shakti Vibhag

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved revised guidelines for Tourism Department for issuance of Essentiality Certificates under the provisions of Rule 38(a)(3) (f) of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Rules.

If notified, guidelines will allow non-agriculturist to purchase land in the State for setting up of tourism units.

With the Cabinet nod, now, the promoter (no- agriculturist) will submit Preliminary Project Report of Tourism Project for which the Essentiality Certificate is required to the Director, Tourism, who will assess the land required for the tourism project.

Cabinet Nod for AYUSH Policy 2019

The Himachal Cabinet also approved AYUSH Policy, 2019 that will ensure cost-effective Ayush services with universal access through upgrading AYUSH Hospitals and Dispensaries. The policy envisions to increase penetration of Ayurveda Health Care by strengthening and upgrading the secondary and tertiary level of health care in AYUSH system of medicine.

The important incentives are Capital subsidy on Ayush Therapy unit at the rate of 25 per cent of Fixed Capital Investment with a ceiling of Rs. One crore excluding cost of land, interest subvention of 4 per cent on term loan with ceiling of Rs. 15 lakh per annum, Net SGST reimbursement at the rate of 75 per cent for seven years.

Policy for IT and Information Technology Enabled Service

The Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet also gave its nod to new IT, ITes – Information Technology Enabled Service and ESDM Policy, 2019 for making Himachal Pradesh as a most favoured investment destination for IT, ITeS and ESDM companies. The policy also envisages building infrastructural support system which can cater to all IT, Information Technology Enabled Service and ESDM industry requirements.

RERA for regulating real estate sector

The Cabinet gave its consent to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to regulate and promote the real estate sector in the State. It also gave its consent to create 46 posts of different categories including Chairman and Members to manage the Authority.

The state cabinet also approves Affordable Housing Policy, 2019. The policy will create a comprehensive, holistic policy framework to address all aspects of housing for the urban poor including slum rehabilitation and redevelopment and to promote mixed housing development in all new housing projects.

Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojna gets Cabinet Nod

In order to provide ample opportunities of livelihood to the people of rural areas and also preserve the traditional handloom, handicrafts and artisans of the State, the Cabinet approved a new scheme called ‘Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojna’ in the State. This Yojna will help the youth to upgrade their skills and associate them with traditional skills besides providing them ample opportunity to sell their products.

IPH now a Jal Shakti Vibhag

The Himachal Cabinet has also accorded its approval to rename Irrigation and Public Health Department as ‘Jal Shakti Vibhag’.

The Cabinet gave its approval to merge technical staff of H.P. State Education Society in Public Works Department and Irrigation and Public Health Department in one-time relaxation in the R&P Rules for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Civil, Junior Engineer, Civil and Junior Draftsman.

The Cabinet decided to set up five Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts in Bilaspur, Solan, Kullu, Shimla and Nurpur in Kangra district for facilitating and treatment of affected people.

Cabinet opens Job Bonanza, nod to fill over 100 vacancies in various depts.

The Cabinet gave approval for creating jobs in the state. Cabinet gave approval to fill up six posts of Extension Officers (Industries) in the Industries Department on a contract basis. It gave its nod to open new Fire Sub Station at Jhanduta in Bilaspur district along-with creation of 23 posts of different categories.

The Cabinet accorded its consent to fill up 15 posts of Assistant Professors of different faculties in Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Nerchowk, Mandi through H.P. Public Service Commission on a regular basis. The Cabinet decided to create and fill up three posts of Tehsildar in the Public Works Department. It also gave nod to fill up 34 posts of different categories in Himachal Pradesh Technical University for the smooth functioning of the University.

The state cabinet creates five posts of different categories in Sub Divisional Election Offices, Indora and Dheera in Kangra district and Sub Divisional Election Office Pangi in Chamba district for smooth functioning of the offices. Cabinet decided to fill up 13 posts of Election Kanungo in State Election Department through direct recruitment on a contract basis.

3 posts of Planning Officer will be filled in the Town and Country Planning Department in relaxation of R& P Rules. 9 posts of skilled grafters will be filled in the Horticulture Department through direct recruitment on a contract basis. Further Cabinet also approved to fill up 4 posts of Platoon Commanders in Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.

The Cabinet gave its approval to convert all the part-timers completing eight years of uninterrupted services on 31 March 2019 and 30 September 2019 as daily wagers including part-time water carriers in the education department.

Cabinet gave its nod to establish Project Management Unit under Engineer-in-Chief (Project) for New Development Bank at Mandi by shifting the post of Engineer-in-Chief (Project) from Fatehpur in district Kangra along-with all existing staff and also shifting the Project Management Unit for Himachal Pradesh Rural Water Supply Project along with all staff of various categories from Shimla to Mandi for smooth running of the project management unit.