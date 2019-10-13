Assembly By-Election 2019: Congress raises question over speaker campaigning

Shimla: The Indian National Congress has raised question over the campaigning of speaker for the BJP in the assembly by-election in Pachhad segment.

Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that it’ll set wrong precedent. Rathore also surprised over the comment from the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for validating Speaker’s involvement in assembly by-election.

Himachal Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rajiv Bindal has been elected from the Nahan assembly constituency, which is adjoining to the Pachhad segment. He has been seen actively campaigning for the BJP candidate Reena Kashyap in Pachhad constituency.

Congress state president has also complaint to Election Commission and sought action on the Chief Minister’s statement. He said the Chief Minister’s defence of Bindal indicated as if he was himself encouraging Bindal to campaign actively.

Kuldeep Rathore has advised Chief Minister to remove Bindal from the post of Speaker and induct him as a minister, of he’s needed for the campaign.

Congress has also accused BJP for violating model code of conduct in Pachhad assembly constituency. Congress claimed that the trucks laden with water pipes have been confiscated in Wasni area of Pachhad segment and demanded action from the Election Commission. Rathore demanded action against Irrigation Minister and blamed BJP for alluring electorates. He accused BJP for neglecting Pachhad region and during election party doing such gimmicks to gain politically.