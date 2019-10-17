Assembly By-Elections 2019: Cong blames BJP for violating poll code

Rajgarh: Blaming BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct, Himachal Congress today hold a protest ‘Save Democracy March’ at Rajgarh in Pachhad Assembly constituency. Congress blaming BJP leaders Mahinder Singh Thakur and Birender Kanwar and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rajeev Bindal for violation of poll code.

Later Congress submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh through SDM Rajgarh alleging foul play and violation of Model Code of Conduct by BJP leaders.

Congress state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore lambasted at BJP leaders for misusing power and violating Model Code of Conduct in influencing voters in favour of BJP candidate. He also accused BJP for misusing government machinery and pressurising government employees to influence voters for BJP candidate.

Rathore said that voters of Pachhad Assembly Constituency are mature enough to judge the right candidate and will support and vote Congress candidate Gangu Ram Musafir defying monetary allurement of part of BJP ministers and govt.

Rathore also raised question mark over the functioning of Election Commission and accused commission for failing altogether to check violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Congress president confident to win the by-election and said

“Despite all foul play and violation of Model Code of Conduct by BJP, Congress is all set to register a land slide victory in Pachhad Assembly Constituency and Dharamshala Constituency as well because party workers have put in great efforts in door to door convessing in both the assembly constituencies.”

Kuldeep Rathore claimed that that assembly by-election 2019 will set stage for oust of BJP government from Himachal Pradesh in 2022 as Congress is comfortably winning both these seats in the bye election 2019.