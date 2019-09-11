Kangra– Ahead of assembly by-polls, the infighting between two factions of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh could intensify as the name of a BJP leader and close aid of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal has been named in a case relating to a viral message.

The message was circulated on social media alleging the Health Minister Vipin Parmar, Industries Minister Bikram Thakur, and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur of corruption in the Health Department. The message was originally addressed to the former CM Shanta Kumar.

As the latest development, the former minister and close aid of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Ravinder Ravi, has come under the scanner of the police.

Ravi was questioned by the police on Sunday evening at his residence and his mobile was confiscated. Though the police has not commented on the contents of the questioning, it said he was asked to appear at the office of the Deputy Superintendent in Palampur for further questioning.

The Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan, confirmed the report that the main accused in the case has named Ravi.

He also confirmed that a case was filed under Section 505 (spreading misinformation) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Various media persons tried to reach Ravinder Ravi but he didn’t respond to anyone.

As per the report, on August 30, 2019, the said message alleging close aid to the ministers in power of a scam worth crores of rupees in a contract of generic medicines went viral on social media. The message, which is still in circulation, had created ripples in the political sphere ahead of the assembly by-polls. Following it, BJP’s Sulah unit had filed an FIR at the Bhavana Police Station on September 3, 2019.

The police said that action is being taken against all those who were involved in creating and circulating this message. Ravi would be in trouble if any evidence related to the case is recovered from his mobile phone.