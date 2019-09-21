The Election Commission today announced the by-election in the Dharamshala and Pachaad Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The By-Election will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Last date of filling nomination will be 30 September and nomination will be scrutinized on 1st October. Candidate can withdrawal his/her candidature by 3rd October.

Both seats were fell vacant after sitting MLAs Kishan Kapoor (Dharamshala) and Suresh Kashyap (Pachaad) were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Commission has announced to provide adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

In consonance with the past practice, the Election Commission has decided that the voter’s identification shall be mandatory in the aforementioned election at the time of poll’ Electoral Photo Identity cards (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter. However, in order to ensure that no voter is deprived of his/her franchise, if his/her name figures in the electoral rolls, separate instructions will be issued to allow additional documents for identification of voters at the time of poll in the said election.