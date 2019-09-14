Shimla: Health Department has refuted the allegations of irregularities in purchase of medicines and called in baseless, contrary to the facts and unnecessary rumors are being spread to mislead the people.

Health Department, in an official statement issued today, rejected the allegations of issuing supply orders amounting to Rs. 35 crores to an individual. Statement read that the government has enlisted 42 firms for this purpose and it is not possible to give supply orders to any individual.

Department also rejected the allegations of purchasing medicines by a Doctor in Mandi at a high rate of Rs. 16 (instead of Rs. 2) and claimed it unfounded. Similarly, the department also nullified the claim of allotting a medicine shop at Palampur as false and baseless.

The health department in its official statement claimed that the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh, the e-tendering has been started to ensure complete transparency in procurement of all types of medicines/drugs, surgical items and consumables in the health department.

Before year 2018, the medicines and surgical items used to be procured as per the rate contract finalized by the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. However, now after introducing e-tendering in August, 2018, medicines and medical equipments for all the government health institutions including medical colleges of the state are being purchased by the department itself, the statement further read.

Similarly, the department had invited e-tenders for supply of medicines, drugs and consumables to the state health institutions for the first time in August, 2018 and the bids were invited from the manufactures/direct importers in which 118 firms participated and 73 qualified. All supply orders are being issued through Drugs Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS) portal to the successful bidders by generating code of the successful bidder being operated at the level of CMOs/BMOs and Medical Superintendents.