95638 disability identity cards issued under Disabilities Act

Shimla: Since the implementation of the Right of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, 95,638 disability identity cards have so far been issued in the State. Chief Secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi revealed it in a review meeting of Social Justice and Empowerment Department for proper implementation of the Act.

The Department of Home has designated all the Sessions Courts in the State, as Special Courts for trying offences under the Act. All the District Attorneys-cum-Public Prosecutors and Deputy District Attorneys-cum-Public Prosecutors have been designated as Special Public Prosecutors for the purpose of conducting cases in all the Session Courts, specified as Special Courts in the State.

Chief Secretary reviewed the facilities being provided under the Act. He said that the State Government has been making concerted efforts to protect the rights and dignity of people with disabilities. Therefore, the department must ensure that persons with disabilities are able to exercise their rights. He directed the department to be even more vigilant towards the rights of persons with disabilities.