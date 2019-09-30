Rajgarh/Dharamshala: BJP candidate Reena Kashyap and Vishal Nehriya filed their nomination papers as BJP candidate from Pachhad and Dharmashala assembly constituencies bye-elections today. Reena Kashyap was accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Cabinet Minister Mahender Singh, Suresh Bhardwaj, Dr Rajiv Saizal, Chief Whip Narendra Bragta, MP Suresh Kashyap, MLAs Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Balbir Verma and Paramjit Singh Pammi, while veteran politician Shanta Kumar, MP Kangra Kishan Kapoor, BJP State president Satpal Satti accompanied Nehriya.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing party cadre, asked the BJP workers to fan out the policies, programmes and schemes launched by the of the State Government as well as Central Government so that people could take benefits of these schemes for to ameliorate their living conditions.

Thakur said that at the Centre the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party President Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha elections, bettered its numbers from 2014, winning 303 seats on its own and NDA getting 353 seats in total with its allies in 2019 general elections.

The CM claimed the strong Govt at Centre paved the way for a strong, vibrant and New India under strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said

“Himachal Pradesh set a record in these Lok Sabha elections as it won in all the 68 assembly constituencies of the State, its vote share was highest in the State history and victory margins of 4.77 lakh votes was highest in the country in Kangra parliament constituency.”

Chief Minister said that the State Government during last twenty months of its present tenure has ensured even development of all parts of the State with special focus on those areas which had remained neglected due to one reason or other in the past.

Party cadre is upbeat with party candidates prospects, come in huge numbers. Party twitted