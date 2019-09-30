Ashish Sikta and Dyal Pyari file nomination as Independent

Rajgarh: Infighting within BJP has come to fore today as Dyal Pyari and Ashish Kumar Sikta filed their nomination for the 21 October By-Election from Pachhad assembly segment. BJP has nominated Reena Kashyap as party candidate.

Dyal Pyari, after filling her nomination blame party leaders for not honouring common workers wish. She claimed party has rejected her legitimate claim over the ticket. Sikta, who was quite confident to get party ticket for the by-election also accused party leaders for stabbing him in his back. His supporters also raised slogan against sitting parliamentarian Suresh Kashyap. While taking to the press, Sikta accepted that the party leaders are pressurising him for withdrawing from the contest. He, however, refused to withdrew from contest.

Ashish Sikta was followed by good number of supporters during his nomination.

Earlier today, BJP official candidate Reena Kashyap filed nomination. She was accompanied by Chief Minister, three cabinet ministers and MP Suresh kashyap.

Seven candidates have filed nomination from Pachchad (SC) Assembly Constituency in Sirmour district.

Indian National Congress has fielded senior party leader and seven times legislature Gangu Ram Musafir. Congress candidate has filed his nomination today. Dinesh Arya has filed nomination as covering candidate of INC. Another contestant is Surender Pal.