Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for Dharamshala and Pachhad Assembly constituencies By-Election.

BJP has fielded Vishal Nehriya from Dharamshala assembly constituency and Reena Kumari from Pachhad (reserved) assembly segment. BJP has fielded political greenhorns from both seats and has made By-Election interesting.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur turned to twitter to congratulate BJP candidates and hoped to create history by winning by-election. He has hoped for electorates overwhelming support on 21 October by-election and gave clarion call to party cadre to ensure party candidates victory in the election.

चुनाव जीतना ही नहीं,इतिहास रचना है हमारा लक्ष्य।



विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए धर्मशाला से विशाल नेहरिया और पच्छाद से रीना कश्यप को प्रत्याशी घोषित होने पर शुभकामनाएं।



हमें विश्वास है कि जनता भाजपा को भरपूर आशीर्वाद व समर्थन देगी।



पार्टी कार्यकर्ता लक्ष्य प्राप्ति के लिए जुट जाएं। pic.twitter.com/NLzahHdhFC — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) September 29, 2019

Indian National Congress has already named its candidates Gangu Ram Musafir and Vijay Inder Karan from Pachhad and Dharamshala assembly constituencies.

Both seats were fell vacant after sitting legislatures Kishan Kapoor (Dharamsala) and Suresh Kashyap (Pachhad) were elected to the Lok Sabha. BJP, as party in power in the state, likely to go all-out to woo electorates in its favour. BJP had won all four parliamentary seats with huge margin and now for Jai Ram Thakur and BJP will have to work really hard to register win from both seats. BJP has won Dharamshala assembly seat 6 times in last 8 assembly election and in Pachhad – BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap had wrenched the seat from Congress twice in 2012 and 2017. Before that Pachhad assembly segment was strong and unchallenged bastion of Congress and Gangu Ram Musafir, who had won seat seven times since 1982.

Senior party Leader Pawan Rana has congratulated both candidates and hoped to win both seats with huge margin. Turning to social media Rana said

By elections for all assembly seats will be held on October 21, and votes will be counted on October 24.