University’s plant sale to continue at the University campus and outstations

Nauni/Solan: Fruit growers are evincing interest in quality planting material by the Solan-based Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni and to date, University has recorded a sale of over 1.50 lakh plants of different fruit varieties of apple, kiwi, plum, peach, apricot, pear, persimmon and walnut.

Fruit growers from across Himachal Pradesh and states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir have purchased fruit plants from university nurseries located in different parts of the state.

The annual fruit plants sale began on January 4 at the Department of Fruit Science, Department of Seed Science, and Model farm located at the university main campus in Nauni, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Solan, KVK Chamba, KVK Rohru, RHRTS Mashobra, Bajaura, Sharbo and COH&F Neri.

Plants at KVK Chamba and RHRTS Sharbo have already been sold out, while the sale of remaining plants at the different centres of the university will continue in the coming days as well.

University spokesperson informed that the university and outstations still have many varieties of apple and stone fruits that are available for sale to the farmers. Apple plants on different clonal rootstocks are also available at the Department of Fruit Science and the Department of Seed Science on the main campus, he further informed.