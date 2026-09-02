Shimla: Prof. Devinder Sharma has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of A.P. Goyal Shimla University, bringing with him more than 26 years of experience in higher education, teaching, research and academic administration.

Prof. Sharma recently superannuated from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, as Professor in June 2026. He served as Chairman of the Department of Commerce at HPU for two terms, from 2016 to 2018 and again from 2024 to 2026. He has also served as a member of the University Academic Council since 2025.

An accomplished academician, Prof. Sharma holds M.Com., M.Phil. and Ph.D. degrees in Commerce. His academic qualifications also include postgraduate diplomas in Personnel Management and Labour Welfare, Journalism and Mass Communication, and Human Rights. He also holds Master’s degrees in Journalism and Mass Communication and Ecology and Environment.

Prof. Sharma has made notable contributions to research and academic mentorship. He has supervised 23 Ph.D. scholars who have been awarded their doctoral degrees, while five scholars are currently pursuing research under his supervision. He has also guided 60 M.Phil. scholars along with numerous students of M.Com., MBA and other postgraduate programmes.

He has published 124 research papers and authored 16 books. He has been associated with several national and international research journals and has also served as Chief Editor of CONNEX RESEARCH, a national journal of multidisciplinary research.

His research work includes nine sponsored projects supported by agencies including the Department of Welfare, Government of Himachal Pradesh, UGC, SSA, Samagra Shiksha and Himachal Pradesh University. Two additional research projects are currently in progress.

Among his notable academic works is the book “Research Methodology: Procedures and Application for Researchers.” His academic and research contributions have earned him several honours and recognitions, including the International Education Excellence Award in Finance Management. He also received the Best Research Presentation award at an International Conference on Tourism held in Bali.

With his extensive experience in academics, research and university administration, Prof. Devinder Sharma is expected to provide academic leadership and contribute to the further growth and development of APG Shimla University.