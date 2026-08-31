Nauni/Solan: With seats remaining vacant in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) General programme, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has announced walk-in admissions for self-financing seats for the academic session 2026-27.

The walk-in interview will be held on September 3, 2026, from 10:00 AM onwards at the Department of Agribusiness Management, College of Horticulture, Nauni. Classes for the programme are scheduled to commence from September 10.

The university has invited eligible candidates to participate in the walk-in admission process. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a university or institution recognised by the Government or a competent statutory authority, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. A five per cent relaxation will be applicable to candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories.

The MBA General seats are being offered under the self-financing category and are open to all eligible candidates.

Candidates appearing for the walk-in interview are required to bring the duly filled application form, self-attested copies of the required documents and a Demand Draft of Rs 2,200 towards the application fee. The Demand Draft should be drawn in favour of “The Comptroller, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry”, payable at Nauni (Solan).

Applicants must bring the original documents along with one self-attested copy each, including Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, graduation degree/provisional degree/detailed marks certificate or transcript, character certificate from the last institution attended and domicile certificate.

Admission will be strictly on the basis of merit. The university will prepare the merit list using a composite score, with 40 per cent weightage to Class X marks, 30 per cent to Class XII marks and 30 per cent to Bachelor’s degree marks.

The university has advised interested candidates to participate in the walk-in process on September 3 and complete the admission formalities for the MBA General programme.