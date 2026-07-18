Nauni (Solan): Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has invited applications for admission to its Bachelor of Library and Information Science (B.Lib. & I.Sc.) programme for the academic session 2026–27. The one-year programme, comprising two semesters, will be offered in both Regular and Distance Learning modes.

A total of 45 seats are available, including 30 seats under the Regular mode and 15 seats under the Distance Learning mode.

Candidates seeking admission must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks. Selection will be made strictly on merit, with 40 per cent weightage assigned to marks obtained in the 10+2 examination and 60 per cent weightage to graduation marks.

The university has stipulated that students enrolled under the Distance Learning mode must attend 15 days of contact classes during each semester at the university campus. Additionally, students from both Regular and Distance Learning modes will be required to complete a 30-day internship at the University’s Satya Nand Stokes Library as part of the academic programme.

Interested candidates can download the prospectus and application form from the university’s official website. Completed application forms, along with the prescribed fee in the form of a bank draft, must be submitted either in person or by post to Room No. 217, General Administrative Branch, Administrative Block, Registrar’s Office, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan – 173230, on or before August 17, 2026.

The university has informed that merit-based counselling for shortlisted candidates will be held offline on August 22, 2026, at the university’s main campus in Nauni. Candidates have been advised to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.