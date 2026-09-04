Kangra: The CIA team of Kangra Police achieved a major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking with the seizure of 1 kg 254 grams of charas and the arrest of three persons in connection with the case.

According to police, the CIA team was conducting a special operation on August 27, 2024, when it received specific information about the transportation of contraband. Acting on the tip-off, the team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number HP01M 6053 near Paraur Railway Station, falling under the jurisdiction of Bhawarna Police Station.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 1.254 Kg of charas from the two occupants. The accused were identified as Deep Kumar (32), a resident of Balkarupi in Jogindernagar, Mandi district, and Kali Ram (28), a resident of Duman in Paddar, Mandi district.

Police seized both the contraband and the vehicle and registered a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act. Further investigation was subsequently launched to trace the source of the charas and identify the intended recipients of the consignment.

During the investigation, the Bhawarna Police team established the alleged involvement of another person in the drug consignment.

The suspect, identified as Shanoukri alias Shaunki alias Rauki (32), a resident of Valdhar in Nagrota Bagwan, Kangra district, was subsequently arrested from Valdhar under the jurisdiction of Nagrota Bagwan Police Station.

Police said the arrest was made in accordance with the law under Section 29 of the ND&PS Act, which deals with abetment and criminal conspiracy in offences under the Act.