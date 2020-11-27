Una: National Cooperative Development Corporation has sanctioned financial assistance for Integrated Cooperative Development Project under Central Sector Integrated Scheme on Agriculture Cooperation (CSISAC) for District Una.

State Govt spokesperson revealed the National Cooperative Development Corporation has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs. 2509.100 lakh for implementation of Integrated Cooperative Development Project, in which Rs. 2043.994 lakh has been sanctioned for infrastructure development, 214.026 lakh for margin money, whereas 251.080 lakh has been sanctioned for manpower development, managerial assistance and monitoring cost for PIA, training etc.

The Corporation would also provide subsidy to State Government under CSISAC scheme, as the amount is received from Union Govt. Under the project 2043.994 lakh has been sanctioned for civil work, machinery, equipments, furniture, etc.

The Spokesperson said that the project would be completed by 30th November,2023. State government would ensure the utilization of sanctioned amount and claims by the Corporation.