New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur has raised the issue of the non-availability of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) fertiliser with Union Minister for Health and Chemicals & Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda, seeking urgent intervention to address the difficulties being faced by apple growers in the state.

In a letter to Nadda, Thakur highlighted the importance of the apple industry to Himachal Pradesh’s rural economy, stating that it contributes around ₹6,000 crore annually and supports the livelihoods of thousands of farming families.

Thakur said CAN (25 per cent) had traditionally been a reliable and economical source of nitrogen for apple orchards. However, following the discontinuation of CAN manufacturing, growers have been compelled to rely on alternatives such as urea, calcium nitrate and mixed NPK fertilisers.

The Minister pointed out that these alternatives are either not ideally suited to the specific nutrient requirements and application schedules of apple orchards or are considerably more expensive, increasing input costs for farmers.

Thakur also drew attention to concerns expressed by growers regarding the prolonged use of urea. According to him, farmers fear that continued dependence on urea could contribute to soil acidity, deterioration of soil structure and damage to plant roots.

He further informed the Union Minister that farmers have reported increased mortality of apple trees and declining productivity despite an expansion in the area under apple cultivation.

Seeking a solution, Thakur urged the Union Government to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and fertiliser manufacturers and facilitate the manufacture and availability of CAN fertiliser at the earliest.

Responding to Thakur’s letter, Jagat Prakash Nadda said the matter was under examination by the concerned division. He assured that necessary action would be taken keeping in view the interests of horticulturists.

Thakur expressed hope that the issue would be considered at the earliest and that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure the availability of suitable and affordable fertilisers for apple growers.

He thanked Nadda for taking up the matter with the concerned authorities and for assuring necessary action in the interest of the horticulture sector.

The Education Minister said timely availability of essential agricultural inputs was crucial for protecting the interests of orchardists and sustaining Himachal Pradesh’s apple economy.