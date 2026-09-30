Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has announced a special opportunity for students who have been unable to complete their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees for several years. The initiative will allow eligible students to appear in examinations to complete their pending degrees or improve their results, subject to the university’s prescribed conditions.

The special provision covers a number of courses, including BA, BSc, BCom and Shastri, with eligibility extending back to the 1990-91 academic session in these programmes. This will provide an opportunity to students whose degree requirements have remained incomplete for decades.

Under the fee structure notified by the university, students appearing under the special opportunity for BA, BSc, BCom, Shastri, MA, MSc (Mathematics), MCom and Acharya courses will have to pay ₹10,000 per year or per semester, as applicable to their programme.

For professional and other courses, the prescribed fee is higher. Students enrolled in BTA, BTTM, BPE, BBA, BCA, BEd, B.Voc, BHM and MBA will be required to pay ₹20,000 per semester under the special provision.

Eligibility Covers Multiple Academic Sessions

According to the guidelines issued by HPU, the special opportunity has been extended to pending cases from different academic sessions depending on the course.

Course Session from which pending cases are covered BA, BSc, BCom, Shastri 1990-91 BTA, BTTM, BPE 2013-14 BBA, BCA 2014-15 BEd 2015-16 B.Voc 2017-18 BHM 2018-19

The provision also covers postgraduate programmes including MA, MSc (Mathematics), MCom, Acharya and MBA, with students having older pending cases eligible to appear in examinations within the timeframes specified by the university.

The move is expected to benefit students who, for various reasons, could not complete their degree requirements within the normal period prescribed by HPU. It also gives former students an opportunity to clear remaining papers and, where permitted under the university rules, improve their academic results.

Students seeking to avail themselves of the opportunity will have to follow the university’s notified eligibility conditions, examination procedures and fee requirements.