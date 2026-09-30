Shimla: A third-year BA LLB student of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) allegedly attempted suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday night, prompting police action and an ongoing inquiry into allegations of harassment and ragging.

The student, identified as Nikhil Prakash, allegedly attempted to hang himself with a bedsheet and also injured his arm around 9 pm. The bedsheet reportedly came undone, after which he fell to the floor. He was initially taken to Dhami Community Hospital and later referred to IGMC Shimla, where he is undergoing treatment.

The student had also recorded a video alleging harassment by the university administration. His father, Ved Prakash, alleged that his son was being harassed over false allegations.

Police from Boileauganj reached the university after receiving information about the incident. Shimla ASP Gauravjeet Singh said legal action was being taken, including under provisions related to abetment to suicide. The student was reportedly not in a condition to record his statement as of Wednesday afternoon.

HPNLU Vice-Chancellor Dr Preeti Saxena said the university had received a complaint of ragging. She said the matter is being examined by the competent authorities under the university’s anti-ragging regulations and applicable law.

The university said the investigation is still underway. It also stated that the complainant had separately lodged an FIR at Arki Police Station and that the university had informed Dhami Police Outpost as required under anti-ragging regulations.