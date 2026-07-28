Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has initiated an inquiry into 189 appointments made since 2014 following serious observations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India regarding the university’s recruitment process. The university administration has constituted an inquiry committee to examine the appointments and ascertain whether recruitment procedures were carried out in accordance with prescribed rules.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahavir Singh said the investigation would also examine the role of former Vice-Chancellors under whose tenures the appointments were made. He stated that the inquiry report would be placed before the University’s Executive Council (EC), which will decide the further course of action. If required, the concerned former Vice-Chancellors may be invited to the EC meeting to present their views before accountability is determined.

According to the CAG’s compliance audit report, serious irregularities were found in 186 appointments. The audit observed that the educational certificates of selected candidates were not verified with the institutions that had issued them. It also pointed out that the appointments of an ineligible Assistant Professor and a guest faculty member were made in violation of the norms prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Vice-Chancellor said the inquiry committee is conducting an impartial examination of all relevant records and facts. Once the probe is completed, its findings will be submitted to the Executive Council for consideration.

He added that if any irregularities are established during the investigation, the university will take action in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

The committee has been tasked with examining multiple aspects of the recruitment process, including the selection procedure, eligibility of candidates, verification of documents, adherence to reservation norms, and the proceedings of the selection committees. It will also assess whether the appointments were made in compliance with the Himachal Pradesh University Act, UGC regulations, and other applicable recruitment guidelines.

Besides recruitment-related issues, the CAG report has highlighted several institutional concerns at the university. These include faculty vacancies ranging between 27 and 37 per cent, unsatisfactory performance in research activities, limited active collaboration with industries, and shortcomings in academic infrastructure.