Solan: Shoolini University has retained its position among the world’s top 500 universities for the third consecutive year, securing a place in the 451–500 global band of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, released on Wednesday.

The university has been ranked third among Indian institutions in the latest edition. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, ranked 254th globally, while Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was placed in the 326–350 band. These were the two Indian institutions positioned ahead of Shoolini.

The university has now featured among the world’s top 500 institutions four times in five years.

Shoolini recorded a notable performance in research, ranking 184th globally for Research Quality. It also secured the third position in India for International Outlook. Its overall score fell in the 47.4–48.7 range.

Founder Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said the university was established with the objective of demonstrating that a university from the Himalayan region could compete internationally.

“When we founded Shoolini, we wanted to show that a university in the Himalayan region could compete with the best in the world,” he said.

Prof Khosla said the performance of the university’s faculty, researchers and students had encouraged it to set higher targets, adding that the university aims to enter the world’s top 200 universities within the next three years.

Pro Chancellor Prof Vishal Anand said remaining among the top 500 for three consecutive years reflected sustained efforts across the university.

“Getting into the Top 500 once is an achievement. Staying there three years in a row is difficult, because it takes consistent work every year,” he said.

He added that the latest ranking reflected the contribution of people who continue to support the university’s development.

The THE World University Rankings 2027 feature 2,297 institutions worldwide, including 143 from India. More than 1,000 institutions from Asia have also been included in the rankings.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said the recognition would encourage the university to further strengthen its academic and research initiatives.

“Being recognised among the world’s leading universities is a proud moment for Shoolini. We will continue to invest in research, strengthen our international partnerships and focus on teaching that helps students think, question and create,” he said.

The THE World University Rankings assess research-intensive universities on indicators covering teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, providing a framework for comparing institutions across countries.