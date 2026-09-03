Shimla: Members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will soon be provided with official flags, with a unique design assigned to each district of the state. The decision was announced by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania in the House on Thursday, the concluding day of the monsoon session.

According to the announcement, the Assembly Secretariat will issue an official notification regarding the provision of flags within a week. The initiative aims to provide legislators with an official flag that identifies their respective district.

The matter had been raised by MLAs during the previous budget session. Legislators had argued that elected representatives should also be provided official flags, pointing out that senior government officials, including the Chief Secretary, Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), are entitled to official flags.

The MLAs had maintained that as elected representatives of the people, they too should have an official symbol for identification, particularly during official programmes and engagements.

With the Speaker’s announcement, the long-pending demand of the legislators has now been accepted. The district-specific designs are expected to give each MLA’s official flag a distinct identity linked to the district they represent.

The Assembly Secretariat is likely to formally notify the decision in the coming days, following which the process of designing and issuing the flags will be taken forward.