FIR registered against NHPC project; 12-member panel given five days to determine cause and assess damage

Kullu: The leakage incident in the tunnel of NHPC’s Parbati Hydroelectric Power Project-II at Sainj in Kullu district has come under police and administrative scrutiny, with an FIR registered following a complaint by Raila Panchayat Deputy Pradhan Parag Thakur.

The complainant has held the Parbati-II project responsible for the sudden release of a large volume of water and debris from the tunnel, which reportedly affected houses, roads, agricultural and horticultural land and crops in the surrounding area.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the Parbati-II project. Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and assess the extent of damage.

Banjar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pankaj Sharma has constituted a 12-member inquiry committee headed by the Tehsildar of Sainj. The committee has been given five days to submit its report.

Technical flaws and SOP compliance under scanner

The committee has been tasked with establishing the cause of the tunnel leakage and examining whether any technical deficiencies contributed to the incident. It will also investigate whether the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed during the project operations.

Based on its findings, the committee will recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The panel includes the General Managers of NHPC’s Parbati Project Phases-II and III, the General Manager of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), officials from the Jal Shakti and Public Works Departments, agriculture and horticulture experts, the Block Development Officer of Bhuntar and representatives of the Forest and Mining Departments.

The multi-department composition of the committee is intended to ensure that both the technical aspects of the tunnel incident and the damage suffered by local residents are examined.

Joint inspection of affected area; Exact cause yet to be established

On Sunday, SDM Pankaj Sharma conducted a joint inspection of the affected area at Adit-5, Raila RD-14000, along with NHPC officials and the Tehsildar of Sainj.

During the inspection, officials visited affected houses and examined roads, agricultural and horticultural land and crops reportedly damaged by the flow of water and debris.

The administration will assess the losses suffered by residents as part of the inquiry and include the findings in its final report.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have occurred after the wall of a valve house reportedly burst following a massive influx of water into the tunnel. However, the administration has not confirmed this as the final cause.

Officials said the exact circumstances leading to the leakage would be established only after the technical and administrative investigation is completed.

The committee will also examine whether there were any lapses in construction or operational procedures and whether adequate safety protocols were followed.

The report is to be submitted to the SDM office in Banjar within five days.