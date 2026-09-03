Una: Himachal Pradesh needs to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to strengthen disaster preparedness and minimise the impact of natural calamities such as snowfall and landslides, Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Thursday.

Addressing the 8th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, the Governor called upon young engineers and technologists to develop practical solutions to the challenges faced by the hill state.

Gupta said technology should play a greater role in predicting natural disasters and enabling authorities and communities to respond more effectively. He specifically highlighted the need for technological solutions that can help predict snowfall and landslides, which frequently disrupt life, connectivity and essential services in Himachal Pradesh.

The Governor said young technologists should focus on areas that have a direct impact on people’s lives, including disaster management, agriculture, water conservation and rural entrepreneurship.

He encouraged students to make effective use of emerging technologies such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT), semiconductors, robotics and quantum computing to address real-world challenges.

“The real value of technical education lies in applying knowledge and innovation to solve problems faced by society,” Gupta said, urging the graduating students to use their expertise for public welfare.

A total of 206 students were awarded degrees at the convocation, comprising 189 B.Tech and 17 M.Tech students. The ceremony also marked the graduation of the first batch of the M.Tech CSE (Data Science) programme.

Gupta expressed confidence that the graduating engineers would contribute meaningfully to Himachal Pradesh and the country through innovation, knowledge and responsible citizenship. He said a degree should be viewed as the foundation of a lifelong journey of learning rather than the destination of education.

He also urged the youth to continuously upgrade their skills as technology evolves and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 through innovation, entrepreneurship and responsible participation in society.

Emphasising that technological advancement must go hand in hand with ethical values, the Governor highlighted the importance of integrity, character, environmental protection, national unity and social responsibility.

Lok Sabha MP Anurag Singh Thakur said young people have a vital role in building a developed India. He encouraged students to pursue innovation, entrepreneurship and new ideas and urged them to stay away from drugs, participate in sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Rajya Sabha MP Prof. Sikander Kumar also stressed the need for young engineers to become job creators and develop technologies suited to Himachal’s specific needs. He highlighted snowfall and landslides as key areas where technological interventions could make a difference and called for ensuring that the benefits of technology reach remote and rural communities.

Director of IIIT Una Prof. Manish Gaur presented the institute’s progress report, outlining achievements in academics, placements, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The graduating students took an oath to uphold the dignity of their profession and institution and to use their knowledge for the service of society and the nation.