Shimla: In a determined effort to combat illegal logging and protect the state’s forests, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has announced that licenses will soon be mandatory for the purchase and use of petrol, diesel, and electric cutters. This move is part of a broader strategy to address environmental concerns and preserve the state’s rich natural resources.

CM Sukhu announced it during the non-official member working day in the Assembly on Thursday. The Chief Minister was responding to a resolution brought forth by MLAs Dr. Janak Raj and Sukhram Chaudhary, which urged the creation of a policy to tackle climate change. After a detailed discussion involving 12 members—5 from the ruling party and 7 from the opposition—the MLAs withdrew their resolution, expressing satisfaction with the CM’s comprehensive response.

Strategic Initiatives for Forest Conservation

To enhance the green cover across Himachal Pradesh, the government plans to involve local women’s groups (Mahila Mandals) in tree planting and conservation efforts. CM Sukhu stated that portions of the forest will be allocated to these groups for reforestation projects, with support provided by local Panchayats. This initiative aims to foster community participation in environmental protection and ensure sustainable forest management.

Further highlighting the state’s commitment to forest conservation, CM Sukhu announced that the planting of pine trees, known for their susceptibility to forest fires, has been halted. The government has also imposed a ban on the cutting of indigenous mango trees to protect native species. Additionally, a new plantation policy set to be implemented next year will prioritize the planting of fruit-bearing trees, which will make up 60 percent of all new forestation efforts. The trees will be selected based on the region’s geographical conditions to ensure their suitability and longevity.

Green Bonus Appeal and Policy Reforms

In his address, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the state’s ongoing appeal to secure a Green Bonus from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 16th Finance Commission. He argued that this financial incentive is essential for Himachal Pradesh, where extensive forest cover restricts developmental activities. The Green Bonus would compensate the state for the ecological services provided by its forests, allowing for balanced development without compromising environmental integrity.

The CM also announced key reforms within the forest department, aimed at improving forest management and protection. Under the new policy, residents are permitted to lift fallen trees with authorization from forest officials such as guards, Deputy Rangers, Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), and Conservators. In cases where a tree falls on private property, these officials are now empowered to facilitate its removal promptly. Additionally, if the Forest Corporation declines to purchase the fallen tree, the local Panchayat has the option to acquire it, ensuring that resources are utilized efficiently and responsibly.

Concluding his address, CM Sukhu acknowledged the escalating threat of climate change, describing it as a serious challenge that demands immediate action. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing proactive measures to safeguard Himachal Pradesh’s forests and natural environment, ensuring a sustainable future for the state and its people.