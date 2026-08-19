700–900 Security Personnel to Be Deployed for HP Assembly Session

Shimla: Security arrangements have been tightened across the state capital ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s monsoon session, with the police putting in place a multi-layered security plan involving drone surveillance, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), the Intelligence Wing, Home Guards, reserve forces and Traffic Police.

The security apparatus will remain focused on the Assembly complex, adjoining areas, designated protest sites, major entry points to Shimla and important traffic corridors. The objective is to ensure the smooth conduct of the session while remaining prepared to respond swiftly to any law-and-order challenge.

DIG Anjum Ara has reviewed the security arrangements at the Assembly complex, with senior police officials assessing deployment plans and security requirements. The Assembly premises will be divided into different sectors, with specific responsibilities assigned to officers and personnel.

Around 700 to 900 police and security personnel are expected to be deployed during the session. The deployment will include police officers and constables, Home Guards, QRT personnel and members of specialised security units.

An officer of DIG (South Range) rank will oversee the overall security arrangements. The Shimla SSP, Additional Superintendent of Police, DSPs and other senior officials will be entrusted with specific responsibilities to ensure coordination between different wings.

The QRTs will form an important component of the security strategy and will remain prepared to respond rapidly in the event of an emergency, security threat or sudden law-and-order situation.

Drone Surveillance to Keep Watch; No Entry Without Valid Pass

Security agencies are also planning to use drone cameras for aerial surveillance of the Assembly complex and surrounding areas. The technology will provide security personnel with a broader view of the city and help monitor gatherings, movement and suspicious activity.

CCTV cameras and other surveillance systems will also remain operational around the Assembly complex. Officials have stressed that strict vigilance will be maintained both inside and outside the premises.

Entry protocols at the Assembly complex will be strictly enforced. No individual will be permitted to enter without a valid pass, while security personnel will remain deployed at various access points to prevent unauthorised entry.

The police and intelligence agencies will also maintain vigilance over the movement of people in hotels, homestays and other areas of Shimla ahead of and during the session. The aim is to identify any suspicious activity at an early stage and prevent potential security concerns.

With the Assembly session expected to increase movement in Shimla, the Traffic Police will have a key role in regulating traffic around the Assembly and other sensitive locations. Personnel will be deployed at strategic points to prevent congestion and facilitate the movement of legislators, government officials and emergency vehicles.

At the same time, designated protest sites will remain under close observation. Reserve police forces and QRTs will be kept ready to deal with large gatherings or any situation that could affect public order.