Shimla: The Indian Stamp (Himachal Pradesh Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by a voice vote in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday amid protests by the Opposition.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur raised strong objections to the proposed changes in stamp duty and various fees, arguing that the state government should not impose an additional financial burden on people at a time when Himachal Pradesh is facing a financial crisis.

Thakur said the government needed to mobilise additional resources, but questioned whether the burden should be placed on ordinary people struggling to support their families. He pointed out that fees for several documents had been substantially increased, citing instances where a fee of ₹100 was proposed to be raised to ₹1,000, while a ₹200 fee could go up to ₹5,000.

He urged Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to take into consideration the difficulties faced by poorer sections of society while defending the proposed amendments.

Responding to the Opposition, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi clarified that stamp duty would not apply to transactions involving a Patwari. He said the fee for affidavits had been increased by ₹100, while most of the provisions in the Bill were related primarily to income taxpayers and would not directly affect the poor.

Negi also questioned the Opposition’s objections to the government’s decision to reduce stamp duty for women purchasing property. Under the amendment, stamp duty for women has been reduced from eight per cent to four per cent on property valued up to ₹1 crore.

The Revenue Minister said similar fee increases had also been introduced in BJP-ruled states and argued that Himachal Pradesh needed to mobilise its own resources due to inadequate financial assistance from the Central Government. He maintained that the amendment would not impose an undue burden on the common man.

The Bill makes significant changes to stamp duty and fees applicable to various documents and transactions. One of its key provisions provides relief to women purchasing property by reducing the stamp duty rate from eight per cent to four per cent. Consequently, a woman purchasing property valued at ₹1 crore in her name would be liable to pay stamp duty at the reduced rate.

The government has also proposed higher stamp duty on certain General Power of Attorney (GPA) arrangements involving non-Himachalis holding property outside the state. While introducing the amendment, Negi had raised concerns over alleged misuse of GPA arrangements and said such practices were being used as a means to facilitate transactions and potentially encourage irregularities in property dealings.

The government also highlighted measures aimed at strengthening property rights for women in the state.

The passage of the legislation came on the final day of the 12th Session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The session was subsequently adjourned sine die.