Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Kavinder Gupta has announced the constitution of the Chancellor’s Inter-University Viksit Bharat-2047 Council/Task Force to bring universities across the state onto a common platform and strengthen coordinated efforts towards the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The announcement was made during a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of universities in Himachal Pradesh at Lok Bhavan, Shimla.

The Governor directed all universities to prepare a 100-day roadmap within 10 days, focusing on innovation, best practices, research, skill development and initiatives that can contribute to the development of Himachal Pradesh and the country. Universities have also been asked to share successful initiatives and institutional practices with other universities.

Gupta said the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 extends beyond economic growth and encompasses leadership in knowledge, innovation, skills, self-reliance, social harmony and human values.

Emphasising the role of students and young people, the Governor called for their active involvement in the activities of the Council/Task Force. He also encouraged universities to collaborate with higher educational institutions in neighbouring states to learn from successful models and adopt practices suited to Himachal Pradesh.

The Council/Task Force will hold quarterly meetings, with the meetings organised on a rotational basis at different universities. The Governor stressed that the mechanism should remain action-oriented and its progress should be reviewed regularly.

Focus on agriculture, research and industry collaboration

Gupta urged agricultural and horticultural universities to strengthen research that directly benefits farmers. He called for the development of quality nurseries and availability of improved seeds and medicinal plants, with research outcomes linked to rural livelihoods.

He also stressed the importance of providing students with greater practical exposure through educational tours, interaction with industry and subject experts, inter-university sports activities, organised tourism initiatives and industry-linked training programmes.

The Governor called for stronger cooperation between universities and the private sector to promote entrepreneurship, employment-oriented skills, research and innovation.

Universities asked to step up fight against drug abuse

Expressing concern over drug abuse among young people, Gupta urged universities to become active partners in the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.

He called for greater emphasis on awareness programmes, counselling, sports, fitness, cultural activities and other forms of positive youth engagement. He also suggested that universities administer a drug-free pledge across all faculties.

Gupta said competition among universities should be accompanied by cooperation. If an institution develops an effective teaching methodology, achieves a breakthrough in research or introduces an innovative practice, the benefits should be shared with other universities and students.

He called for institutionalising the sharing of best practices, research outcomes and innovations across the higher education system.

HPU named coordinating university

The Governor nominated Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, as the coordinating university for the Council/Task Force. It will facilitate the functioning of the mechanism and coordination among universities.

The initiative is aimed at creating a structured platform for collaboration in research, innovation, academic reforms and sharing of best practices, while bringing universities, government, industry, experts and students together for coordinated action.

The meeting also saw the release of the first edition of Lok Bhavan’s magazine.