Waknaghat: A total of 2,244 students were awarded undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees during the 7th Convocation Ceremony of Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat. Governor Kavinder Gupta presided over the ceremony. The Governor also conferred the Chancellor’s Gold Medals, Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medals and other academic honours on meritorious students in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.

The convocation witnessed the conferment of 1,966 B.Tech., 3 Integrated B.Tech.-M.Tech., 69 M.Tech., 116 M.Sc. and 90 Ph.D. degrees. The graduating students also took the Convocation Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to professional ethics, lifelong learning and dedicated service to society.

Recognising academic excellence, the University presented the Chancellor’s Gold Medals for the graduating batches of 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 to Diwakar Paliwal, Janki Insan, Tanya Bansal, Sonam Pelzom and Rajat Sheetal, respectively. In addition, 43 Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medals were awarded to students for exceptional academic performance.

Congratulating the University on completing 25 years of academic excellence, Governor Gupta described the Silver Jubilee as a significant milestone that reflects the aspirations of thousands of students, the dedication of faculty members and the institution’s invaluable contribution to higher education.

Addressing the graduating students, the Governor urged them to remain determined while facing challenges and to consider success not as a destination but as the beginning of a new journey. He said that in the era of Artificial Intelligence, Digital India and Industry 4.0, technological advancement must be guided by the larger objective of serving humanity.

Referring to the AI-powered mental health support chatbot developed by JUIT students, he said the project was an inspiring example of how innovation can be harnessed to address real societal needs. He encouraged young researchers and innovators to develop technology-driven solutions for the unique challenges of hill states, particularly in the fields of disaster management, sustainable agriculture and healthcare.

The Governor also urged students to undertake scientific research on Himachal Pradesh’s rich medicinal herbs and plants, saying that such innovations could create new entrepreneurial opportunities while benefiting local farmers and strengthening the rural economy.

Emphasising the importance of sustainable development, Gupta said every engineer and professional graduating from the University should place environmental responsibility at the core of their work by promoting green technologies, conserving water resources and ensuring development remains in harmony with nature.

Congratulating the girl students receiving degrees and academic awards, the Governor said women are making remarkable strides in engineering and technology and are contributing significantly across sectors. He expressed confidence that the University’s women graduates would continue to bring laurels to Himachal Pradesh and the nation in science, technology and entrepreneurship.

Lauding JUIT for producing highly skilled professionals serving India and the global community, the Governor urged graduates to aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers, stating that youth-led entrepreneurship would play a transformative role in accelerating the economic growth of both Himachal Pradesh and the country.