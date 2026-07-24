Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to strengthen its fight against tuberculosis (TB), with AI-enabled handheld X-ray technology emerging as a key tool for early detection and timely treatment under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2.0.

Governor Kavinder Gupta highlighted the state’s technology-driven approach while reviewing the implementation of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) at Lok Bhavan on Friday. Appreciating the state’s innovative initiatives, community participation and people-centric strategy, he said Himachal Pradesh was making significant progress towards achieving the goal of tuberculosis elimination ahead of the national target.

Officials informed the Governor that the state’s sustained efforts had resulted in a decline in reported TB cases from 15,455 in 2024 to 14,636 in 2025, reflecting the impact of strengthened surveillance, early diagnosis and improved treatment services.

A major highlight of the state’s campaign has been the use of AI-enabled handheld X-ray technology under the 100-day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2.0, launched on 24 March 2026. As part of the initiative, 5,147 high-risk villages were identified across Himachal Pradesh, with nearly half already covered through Ayushman Arogya Camps.

Officials said around 1.85 lakh people belonging to high-risk groups have been screened using AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices, allowing health workers to identify suspected TB cases quickly and ensure timely diagnosis and treatment. Portable technology has proved particularly effective in reaching remote and hard-to-access areas of the hill state, where access to conventional diagnostic facilities can be challenging.

The Governor was also informed that the state has strengthened its diagnostic infrastructure with 26 AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines and 119 NAAT diagnostic machines, enabling faster confirmation of TB cases and reducing delays in treatment.

Alongside technological interventions, the TB-Free Gram Panchayat Initiative has continued to make steady progress. The number of Gram Panchayats declared TB-free increased to 1,052 in 2025, up from 823 in 2024 and 731 in 2023, reflecting growing community participation in the elimination campaign.

Officials said Ayushman Arogya Camps are providing doorstep healthcare services in high-risk villages and urban wards by offering free screening for tuberculosis, diabetes, hypertension and anaemia. Mobile Health Units are also extending diagnostic and healthcare services to remote regions, ensuring wider access to essential health services.

Emphasising that eliminating tuberculosis requires collective action, Governor Kavinder Gupta said the fight against TB cannot be left to the Health Department alone. He directed the National Health Mission and the Health Department to intensify public awareness campaigns and encourage greater participation in Ayushman Arogya Camps, particularly among high-risk groups.

Expressing confidence in the state’s strategy, the Governor said the combination of advanced technology, coordinated efforts and active community participation would help Himachal Pradesh achieve the goal of becoming a TB-free state at the earliest.