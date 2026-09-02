Shimla: In a move aimed at making recruitment more transparent and strengthening financial discipline in state-run universities, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday introduced the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill-2026 in the Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tabled the Bill in the House.

Under the proposed amendments, direct recruitment of teachers in six government universities will be conducted through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). Recruitment to non-teaching posts will be undertaken through the Himachal Pradesh Raj Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) or any other recruitment agency notified by the state government.

The recruitment process will be carried out in accordance with the norms prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), with the government stating that the changes are intended to ensure fairness, transparency and merit-based selection.

The amendment Bill will cover six universities—Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla; Sardar Patel University, Mandi; Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur; Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan; Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur; and Atal Medical and Research University, Nerchowk.

Finance Secretary to Head University Finance Committees

The proposed legislation also seeks to strengthen government oversight over the financial affairs of these universities. Under the amendment, the Finance Secretary of the state government will serve as the chairperson of the finance committees of all six universities.

The government has said the provision will help ensure greater financial discipline and improve oversight of public funds.

All financial proposals relating to the creation of new posts, upgradation of existing posts, framing of rules for direct recruitment and promotion, and revision of salaries and allowances of employees will first be placed before the respective finance committees.

After consideration and recommendation by the finance committee, such proposals will be placed before the Executive Council or Board of Management of the concerned university. Thereafter, the proposals will be forwarded to the state government for final approval.

Recruitment under the amended provisions will continue to follow the norms laid down by the UGC.

Government Cites Financial Mismanagement

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the Bill, the state government said the amendments had become necessary in view of instances of financial mismanagement and indiscipline in the universities.

The proposed changes are aimed at establishing a more transparent recruitment system, ensuring selection on merit and promoting the proper utilisation of public funds, the government stated.

The government has also clarified that implementation of the proposed amendments will not impose any additional financial burden on the state exchequer. The new provisions will be implemented through the existing government machinery.