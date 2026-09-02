Shimla: Monal Public School, Shimla, organised a unique educational and cultural event, ‘Golden Caravan: A Journey of Ideas, Culture & Civilisations’, at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, taking visitors on a journey through some of the world’s remarkable centres of knowledge, architecture and civilisation.

The event drew inspiration from the historic Silk Routes and Golden Routes, presenting them not merely as routes of trade but as corridors through which ideas, knowledge, art, philosophy, science and traditions travelled across regions and civilisations.

The students of Monal Public School brought alive the rich heritage of Nalanda, Takshila, Konark, Somnath and Angkor Wat through carefully curated installations, models, artwork, student-led presentations and experiential displays. The presentations captivated visitors while highlighting India’s contributions to fields such as mathematics, Ayurveda, architecture, maritime trade and cultural exchange.

The exhibition showcased how merchants, travellers, scholars and artists once moved across mountains, deserts and seas, carrying with them not only goods but also ideas and knowledge that influenced generations.

History Reimagined by Students

A key feature of the Golden Caravan was the active involvement of students in researching, designing and creating various elements of the exhibition. Using recycled and repurposed materials, the students transformed their understanding of history into creative representations of monuments, cultures and civilisations.

The initiative provided students with an opportunity to learn beyond textbooks and classrooms while developing research, creativity, teamwork, communication, design-thinking and historical interpretation skills.

Each section of the exhibition served as a window into another era, allowing visitors to experience history through the perspective and imagination of young learners.

Exhibition with a Social Message

The initiative also carried a message of social responsibility. A portion of the proceeds generated through the exhibition’s sales counter will be contributed towards supporting a cancer hospital.

The organisers said the initiative was aimed at giving the educational and cultural celebration a larger social purpose, reinforcing the idea that knowledge and achievement acquire greater meaning when they contribute to the welfare of society.

The Golden Caravan brought together three central themes — heritage, education and compassion. Through the exhibition, visitors were encouraged to look beyond monuments and historical routes and discover stories of human curiosity, courage, creativity and cultural exchange.

The event demonstrated how experiential learning can make history more engaging for students while giving visitors an opportunity to revisit the glorious achievements of the past through the eyes of the younger generation.

43 Years of Educational Journey

The event also reflected the educational journey of Monal Public School, which is completing 43 years in the field of education in 2026.

The school’s journey began 43 years ago with a small kindergarten and a vision to provide children with an environment where they could learn, grow and realise their potential. Over the years, generations of students have passed through its classrooms, carrying with them the values, knowledge and experiences gained during their formative years. The school emphasised that education goes beyond the acquisition of knowledge and encompasses character building, curiosity, creativity and compassion.

With the Golden Caravan, the school sought to connect its educational legacy with India’s civilisational heritage, offering students an opportunity to understand the past while developing skills relevant to the future.