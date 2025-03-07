Ahead of the upcoming budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, members have submitted over 900 questions covering a wide range of public interest issues. Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania informed that a total of 963 questions have been received from MLAs, including 737 starred and 226 unstarred questions. These questions have been forwarded to the government for necessary action as per the assembly rules.

The eighth session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Assembly will commence on March 10 with the Governor’s address and continue till March 28, 2025. The session will feature 16 sittings, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presenting the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 17.

Speaker Pathania stated that the session preparations are complete, with security, transport, and infrastructure arrangements in place. He said the members’ questions reflect concerns over critical areas, including the poor condition of roads, pending DPRs of approved road projects, upgradation of schools, colleges, and health institutions, as well as filling vacant posts across departments. Issues such as tourism, drinking water supply, rising drug abuse among youth, increasing crime, and damage caused by natural disasters have also been raised.

Pathania added that Zero Hour will follow immediately after the Question Hour each day, allowing MLAs to raise additional public issues within a 20-minute window.

He urged members of both the ruling and opposition parties to maintain the dignity of the House and focus on meaningful discussions on matters of public interest during the session. To ensure smooth proceedings, a party meeting has been scheduled for March 9, ahead of the session’s start.