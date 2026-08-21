Shimla: The opening day of the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed a sharp confrontation between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP after opposition MLAs protested over the non-singing of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ at the beginning of the proceedings.

The 12th session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced with the National Anthem. However, soon after the proceedings began, BJP MLAs raised the issue of why ‘Vande Mataram’ had not been sung before the House started its business, triggering an uproar.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania clarified that the provisions relating to the singing of the national song applied to government institutions and did not mandate its singing in the Legislative Assembly. His remarks further angered the opposition members, who continued raising the issue in the House.

The Speaker then sought to proceed with the scheduled condolence references for former MLAs who had passed away. He said it was not appropriate to establish a new precedent at such a time, particularly when the House was scheduled to pay tribute to former legislators.

Pathania explained that the established tradition of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly was to begin proceedings with the National Anthem, while ‘Vande Mataram’ is sung at the conclusion of the session.

Speaker adjourns House amid continued uproar

As the protests continued and the situation inside the House became increasingly disorderly, the Speaker warned the members that he would be compelled to adjourn the proceedings if the disruption did not stop.

With the opposition refusing to relent, Pathania eventually adjourned the House until 11 am on Saturday.

The confrontation spilt over into slogans, with ruling Congress legislators accusing the opposition of disrespecting the National Anthem.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with Congress legislators, later walked out of the House while raising slogans against the conduct of the opposition members.

BJP protests against government outside Assembly

Earlier, the BJP staged a protest outside the opposition lounge in the Assembly complex shortly before the commencement of the monsoon session. BJP MLAs raised slogans against the Congress government and displayed placards and banners targeting its policies.

BJP leader and MLA Randhir Sharma said the protest was organised against what he termed the “anti-people policies” of the state government.

The BJP legislators also targeted the Congress government over its employment promises, describing the commitment to provide five lakh jobs as false.

Opposition likely to press government on key issues

The aggressive beginning to the monsoon session has indicated the possibility of a politically charged session, with the opposition expected to raise several issues concerning the functioning of the state government.

The possibility of disruptions has increased amid indications that the opposition could move an adjournment motion on issues related to FIRs and interrogations.

During Question Hour, BJP legislators are also expected to press the government for answers on various issues, potentially leading to further confrontation between the treasury and opposition benches.

Amid the growing political tension, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania appealed to both the ruling party and opposition to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House.

Pathania said every member would be given adequate opportunity to raise issues and participate in the proceedings.

He also indicated that the session could be extended if required, allowing members sufficient time to deliberate on matters concerning the state.