Shimla – The second day of the Budget session in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha turned confrontational on Tuesday as the Opposition accused the government of discrimination in the release of the MLA Area Development Fund, prompting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to promise a review.

Raising the matter under a point of order after Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that funds announced in the Budget should be released in full and not curtailed. He claimed that he had received only two installments of the MLA Area Development Fund and that despite receiving official communication regarding the release, the amount had not been credited.

Thakur acknowledged the state’s financial stress but said fiscal challenges could not justify selective cuts. He alleged that while ruling party MLAs might be receiving their due share, Opposition legislators were being denied funds. “The Budget announcements must be honoured. The discretionary fund should not be reduced, and there should be no discrimination,” he said.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania intervened, terming the matter significant and stating that the Chief Minister would clarify the government’s stand.

Responding in the House, Chief Minister Sukhu said he would hold discussions with Thakur regarding the quantum and release of MLA funds. He indicated that the government would reconsider any reduction in allocation and assured members that funds would be released as required. He also remarked that the issue would not be handled through “pamphlet distribution,” suggesting that the matter should not be politicised.

Earlier during Zero Hour, Naina Devi BJP MLA Randhir Sharma raised concerns over delayed installments. He stated that while part of the July installment had been released, the October and December installments had not been disbursed. Sharma argued that linking the delay to the impact of the Revenue Deficit Grant issue was not appropriate and said MLAs across party lines were concerned.

The Chief Minister was not present in the House at the time of Sharma’s remarks. Speaker Pathania assured members that the government would respond.