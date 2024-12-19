The Himachal Pradesh Police Amendment Bill 2024, introduced by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in the state assembly on the first day of the winter session, will significantly reform the state police force. The bill proposes transitioning police constables from a district cadre to a state cadre.

Under the new amendment, constables and head constables, categorized as non-gazetted officers (grade-two), will be recruited through the Police Recruitment Board in a centralized process. This shift to a state cadre will enable seamless transfers of constables between districts, removing the need for district and state roll distinctions and ensuring a more integrated approach to recruitment and administration.

The bill also addresses the protection of public servants performing their duties. An amendment to subsection-3 of section-65 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act 2007 will prohibit the arrest of government employees during the discharge of their official duties without prior approval from the government. This provision aims to instill confidence among public servants, enabling them to perform their roles without fear of legal repercussions.

The move is expected to simplify administrative processes and enhance operational efficiency within the police force. The state government anticipates that the reforms will strengthen the structure of the police department and ensure better service delivery across Himachal Pradesh.